XML Financial LLC Has $23.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,143,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.