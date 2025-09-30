DA Davidson Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.61.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.6%

SNV stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,546,000 after buying an additional 1,791,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,347,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after purchasing an additional 548,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 359,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 394,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 314,576 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,898.34. The trade was a 29.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,344.80. This represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.