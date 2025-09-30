Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Acquired by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.