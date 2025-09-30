Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 1,490 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DOC opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

