Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ashland

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland in a research report issued on Monday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ashland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Ashland Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:ASH opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. Ashland has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $88.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 284.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ashland by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,847,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,164,000 after purchasing an additional 84,086 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 33.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,383,000 after purchasing an additional 569,740 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in Ashland by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,694,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 7.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,683,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.86%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

