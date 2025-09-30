HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 12,200.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.