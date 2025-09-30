V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $988,000 Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,162. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

