K2 Financial Inc. Purchases 45,978 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

K2 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 113.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.5% of K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 869,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

