Mattern Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 49,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Shares of CP opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $85.77. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.56%.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.