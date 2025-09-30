SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF $SEIM is K2 Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

K2 Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of K2 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEIM opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $701.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.0724 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

