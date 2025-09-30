XML Financial LLC Acquires 3,982 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

IWF stock opened at $466.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $473.01. The company has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

