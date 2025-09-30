Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $406.70 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $404.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

