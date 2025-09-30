Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VWO stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

