Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,807,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,907,314,000 after buying an additional 286,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after acquiring an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paychex from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $145.91.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.13 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

