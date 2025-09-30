XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF $FUMB

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 481,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 331,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 297.7% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 112,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 84,170 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $371,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15,095.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.