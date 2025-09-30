BFI Infinity Ltd. Buys 42,777 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

BFI Infinity Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 3.0% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

