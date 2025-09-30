FY2025 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Cut by Stifel Canada

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research note issued on Sunday, September 28th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.
NFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.67.
NFI Group Trading Down 4.8%
TSE NFI opened at C$15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.77. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.83 and a 12 month high of C$19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
