FY2025 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Cut by Stifel Canada

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research note issued on Sunday, September 28th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.67.

NFI Group Trading Down 4.8%

TSE NFI opened at C$15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.77. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.83 and a 12 month high of C$19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.