Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Cut to Hold at Royal Bank Of Canada

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2025

Candente Copper (TSE:DNTGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DNT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Candente Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Candente Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Candente Copper Stock Performance

Candente Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

