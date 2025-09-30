Asio Capital LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Citigroup by 109.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.