Debenhams Capital (LON:DEBS) Insider Phil Ellis Buys 162,881 Shares

Debenhams Capital PLC (LON:DEBS – Get Free Report) insider Phil Ellis bought 162,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,227 per share, for a total transaction of £1,998,549.87.
Debenhams Capital Price Performance
Shares of LON:DEBS opened at GBX 11.97 on Tuesday. Debenhams Capital PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 11.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18.
Debenhams Capital (LON:DEBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (3.34) earnings per share for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Debenhams Capital
About Debenhams Capital
Founded in the heart of Manchester’s historic textile district in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane as boohoo, the group today is home to a portfolio of innovative fashion brands targeting style and quality conscious consumers with up-to-date and inspirational fashion. What started as one brand, growing extensively in the UK and Internationally, is today a platform of multiple brands servicing customers globally, generating sales in excess of £1bn.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Debenhams Capital
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for Debenhams Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debenhams Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.