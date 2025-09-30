Debenhams Capital (LON:DEBS) Insider Phil Ellis Buys 162,881 Shares

Debenhams Capital PLC (LON:DEBS – Get Free Report) insider Phil Ellis bought 162,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,227 per share, for a total transaction of £1,998,549.87.

Debenhams Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON:DEBS opened at GBX 11.97 on Tuesday. Debenhams Capital PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 11.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18.

Get Debenhams Capital alerts:

Debenhams Capital (LON:DEBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (3.34) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DEBS. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Debenhams Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Debenhams Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 15 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Debenhams Capital

About Debenhams Capital

(Get Free Report)

Founded in the heart of Manchester’s historic textile district in 2006 by Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane as boohoo, the group today is home to a portfolio of innovative fashion brands targeting style and quality conscious consumers with up-to-date and inspirational fashion. What started as one brand, growing extensively in the UK and Internationally, is today a platform of multiple brands servicing customers globally, generating sales in excess of £1bn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Debenhams Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debenhams Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.