Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,411,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 695,233 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,415,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,985,000 after acquiring an additional 737,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,856,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,869 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 5.0%

DFIS stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.