Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP Holdings Trimmed by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. PMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

