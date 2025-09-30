2,040 Shares in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY Purchased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

