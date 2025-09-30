Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWC stock opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $956.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $153.62.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

