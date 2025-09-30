Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

