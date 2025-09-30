Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,670,904 shares of company stock worth $892,841,241. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

