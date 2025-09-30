XML Financial LLC Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,677,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 103,741 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,450,000 after acquiring an additional 447,916 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3,849.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,213,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,336 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 840,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 131,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 74,917 shares during the last quarter.

XYLD stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

