Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 129,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $145.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

