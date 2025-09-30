11,147 Shares in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter worth $1,051,299,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter worth $196,095,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 74.8% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 10,114,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,746,000 after buying an additional 4,329,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,100,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,869,000 after buying an additional 1,721,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,358,000 after buying an additional 788,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

