Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 528 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 781.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8,733.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,013,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,838 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.3%

CMS opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

