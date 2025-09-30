HP Inc. $HPQ Stock Holdings Increased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,182 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HP by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in HP by 3,307.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433,708 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after acquiring an additional 420,981 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

