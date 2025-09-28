Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $297.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $298.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

