BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,324 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BHP Group by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in BHP Group by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8,705.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,119 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 38,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Macquarie downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $54.78 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.185 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

