OAKMONT Corp Sells 87 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

OAKMONT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 7.6% of OAKMONT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. OAKMONT Corp owned 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $43,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 48,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $1,518.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,465.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,708.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,101.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

