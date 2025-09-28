Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $72.06 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

