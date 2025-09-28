Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 718,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,037,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
