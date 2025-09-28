Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 718,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,037,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 433,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

