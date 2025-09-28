Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Trading Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 32,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 56,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TWODY shares. Barclays lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 1.6%

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

