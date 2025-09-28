Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 62,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 39,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

