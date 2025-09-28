Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

TLH opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.91. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $110.30.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

