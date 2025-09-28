Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Position Decreased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

