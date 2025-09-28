Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,922,000 after buying an additional 913,715 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $6,190,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

