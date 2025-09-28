Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MRVL opened at $83.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.