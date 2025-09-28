OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.23 and last traded at $54.23. 950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.