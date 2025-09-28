Datatrak International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Datatrak International Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 7,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,094% from the average daily volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Datatrak International Trading Down 5.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

About Datatrak International



DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

