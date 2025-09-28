San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.35 Million in Target Corporation $TGT

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,510 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,350,000. Target accounts for 1.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.0%

Target stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.