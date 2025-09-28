Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $299.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $302.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.42.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,521.92. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

