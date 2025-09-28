Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading 23.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 149,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 52,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Rise Gold Trading Up 23.6%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

