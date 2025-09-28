Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $58.57 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

