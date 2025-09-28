Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.