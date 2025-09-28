World Kinect Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WKC)

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

World Kinect has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect World Kinect to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. World Kinect has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. On average, analysts predict that World Kinect will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKC. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in World Kinect by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,635,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in World Kinect by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,416,000 after buying an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,492,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 111,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 45.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 635,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.